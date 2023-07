ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from European Union

Enforcing DORA: £80k Fine For CIO's Failed IT Migration William Fry In this article, we consider a recent fine imposed by the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) against a Chief Information Officer for operational resilience failures under the Senior...

Data Breaches Myth Busted By The ICO And The NCSC (Video) Kemp IT Law The UK's ICO and NCSC recently published a joint vlog dispelling a number of myths and assumptions regarding data breaches, and what to do in the aftermath of a breach.

ComReg Finds A New Gear: The Commencement Of Telecoms Legislative Package Matheson The Communications Regulation and Digital Hub Development Agency (Amendment) Act 2023 (the "Act") and the European Union (Electronic Communications Code) Regulations 2022..

Everyday IP: Spreading The Word About Mobile Phones Dennemeyer Group An ocean of technological advancement separates the mobile phones flaunted by business executives in the 1980s and the smartphones we know so well today.

ASA Announces Stricter Interpretation Of Green Claims, With Greater Emphasis On Social Responsibility. Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) On Friday 23rd June the UK's Advertising Standards Authority issued an updated version of their guidance on misleading environmental claims. The guidance updates the previous...