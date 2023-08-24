Law Decree 176/2022, commonly referred to as the "Decreto Aiuti Quater", has implemented an additional facilitation pertaining the tax credits deriving from investments in buildings' renovations. In particular, the new law provides the possibility to benefit from a split allocation over a period of ten years of tax credits recognized for the options such as discounts on consideration or credit transfers, as outlined in Article 121, paragraph 1, of Law Decree 34/2020.



In particular, Article 9 of Law Decree 176/2022 enables the extension for the aforementioned tax credits from five to ten annual instalments. The new measure refers to tax credits which have been subject to subsequent transfers, provided that they stem from communications of credit assignment or invoice discounts submitted to the Italian Revenue Agency (hereinafter also the "IRA") by March 31, 2023, and have not yet been disposed or offset.

In addition, the supplier or tax credit assignee must electronically file a communication to the IRA, directly or through an intermediary, as outlined in paragraph 3 of Article 3 of the regulation specified in Presidential Decree July 22, 1998, No. 322.



From an substantial condition standpoint, the optional extension applies to tax credits related to deductible expenses concerning:

Superbonus - concerning renovation works in general, as referred to in Article 119 of Law Decree 34/2020;

Bonus for the elimination of architectural barriers, as outlined in Article 119-ter of Law Decree 34/2020;

Sismabonus - concerning renovation works in the scope of seismic protection, as stipulated in Articles 16, paragraphs 1-bis to 1-septies, of Law Decree 63/2013,



Theoretically, the aforementioned tax credits can be offset by renovation works suppliers and assignees through the F24 form under the following timelines:

in four equal annual installments, for superbonus tax credits arising from deductible expenses incurred from 2022 onwards.

In five equal annual installments, for: sismabonus tax credits, tax credits resulting from the 75% bonus for the elimination of architectural barriers, superbonus tax credits arising from deductible expenses incurred until the end of 2021.





The operating guidelines of the above regulation have been provided by the IRA both through Provision No. 132123 dated April 18, 2023, and the publication of an operational manual on May 3, 2023.

Among the key clarifications provided, the following are worth being mentioned.

1. Divisible Deduction Installments

The "optional extension" can be applied to the remaining unused portion of the credit installments from 2023 onwards. However, with specific reference to tax credits resulting from expenses eligible for the superbonus, it is also possible to spread out installments arisen from communications of options for the initial credit transfer or invoice discount sent to the IRA until October 31st, 2022. This includes the remaining unused portion of the 2022 installment.



In summary, the ten-year allocation can applied to the remaining portion of tax credit installments related to:

FY 2022 and onwards, for credits resulting from interventions eligible for the superbonus if the option communications have been sent to the IRA until October 31, 2022 (identified with tax codes 6921, 7701, and 7711).

FY 2023 and onwards, for: renovation works eligible for the superbonus in case the option communication has been sent from November 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023 (tax codes 7708 and 7718), sismabonus works (tax codes 6923, 7703, 7713) or the 75% bonus for the elimination of architectural barriers (tax codes 7707 and 7717), in case option communication has been sent until March 31, 2023.





It is also possible to exercise the option for only a portion of the available credit installment at the time of transmission. In this case, the "installment amount" field in the platform should be adjusted. The remaining portion of the installment, as well as any additional acquired credits, can be divided into subsequent communications, even in multiple solutions.

2. How to apply

The communication can be submitted starting from July 3, 2023, through the web service called "Credit Assignment Platform," provided by the IRA from May 2, 2023 onwards. The option can also be submitted through an intermediary - as mentioned before – provided with the authorization to access the taxpayer's tax profile.

3. Effects and consequences

Once communicated to the IRA, the option for spreading out the installments:

cannot be revoked;

is immediately effective;

cannot be rectified nor cancelled;

does not allow for further transferring of the "extended" installments to third parties. Consequently, these installments remain accessible for offsetting exclusively by the supplier or tax credit assignee who has opted for the extension, for disposal through the F24 form within the new ten-year timeframe.



4. Operational Procedures

Upon confirming the intention to divide the selected annual portion of the tax credit into 10 installments, the web-platform generates a recap statement showing the new ten installments into which the original amount has been divided. The statement also includes, for each installment: (i) the reference FY, (ii) the amount, (iii) the deadline for offsetting, and (iv) the tax code that identifies it.

Once the operation is definitively confirmed, the division into ten installments becomes immediately effective, and the original tax credit amount is deducted from the available floor (for the amounts of the installments) and replaced by the resulting new installments.

Each installment can be offset from January 1st to December 31st of the reference year.



Furthermore, it is worth noting that the IRA, through Ruling No. 19/E/2023, has established specific tax codes for the installments resulting from the ten-year division, namely:

"7711" for superbonus credits (both resulting from option communications under Article 121 of Law Decree 34/2020 sent until October 31, 2022, and related to communications transmitted by March 31, 2023),

"7772" for sismabonus credits,

"7773" for 75% bonus for the elimination of architectural barriers credits.



The resolution has also established additional tax codes to identify the tax credits resulting from the communications under Article 121 of Law Decree 34/2020 submitted after April 1, 2023 (for which the division into ten equal annual installments under Article 9, paragraph 4, of Law Decree 176/2022 is not allowed). These codes are:

superbonus credits: "7709" for credit transfer option, and "7719" for invoice discount option;

sismabonus credits: "7738" and "7739";

75% bonus for the elimination of architectural barriers tax credits: "7710" and "7740".

Originally published 25 July 2023.

