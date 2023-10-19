On 17 July 2023, the Italian media regulation authority (AGCOM) opened a public consultation on the measures to ensure compliance by influencers with the provisions of the Italian Audio-Visual Media Service Code, Legislative Decree No. 208 of 8 November 2021. According to AGCOM, influencers should be subject to the audio-visual media service regulatory framework when they upload audio-visual contents on social media platforms. According to AGCOM, this would promote more transparency and awareness towards stakeholders and the public.

Originally published July 2023.

