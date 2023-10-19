Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Italy:
Consultation On Digital Influencer Opened By AGCOM
19 October 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 17 July 2023, the Italian media regulation authority
(AGCOM) opened a public
consultation on the measures to ensure compliance by
influencers with the provisions of the Italian Audio-Visual Media
Service Code, Legislative Decree No. 208 of 8 November 2021.
According to AGCOM, influencers should be subject to the
audio-visual media service regulatory framework when they upload
audio-visual contents on social media platforms. According to
AGCOM, this would promote more transparency and awareness towards
stakeholders and the public.
Originally published July 2023.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Italy
Social Media And Protected Beliefs At Work
Ius Laboris
The Belfast Industrial Tribunal in Northern Ireland has recently rejected two claims of unfair dismissal following sectarian (anti-Catholic) chants posted on social media.
In Conversation With: John Gordon
Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP
Like all good business stories, ours began in the Caribbean – almost exactly ten years ago. I was a Lead Chemical Engineer working for an oil and gas company.