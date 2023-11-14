ARTICLE

On 23 February 2023, Decree Law No. 198 of 29 December 2022 (“Decreto Milleproroghe”) was converted with amendments into law and the deadline set forth in Article 106.7 of the “Decreto Cura Italia”, providing a special regime for corporate meetings, has been postponed to 31 July 2023. Consequently, companies will be able to hold their annual shareholders' meetings using the same modalities provided for during the COVID-19 emergency period.

