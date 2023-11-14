Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Most Read: Contributor Italy, October 2023
Italy:
"Pandemic Regime" Corporate Meetings Applicable Until 31 July 2023
14 November 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 23 February 2023, Decree Law No. 198 of 29 December 2022
(“Decreto Milleproroghe”) was converted with amendments
into law and the deadline set forth in Article 106.7 of the
“Decreto Cura Italia”, providing a special regime for
corporate meetings, has been postponed to 31 July 2023.
Consequently, companies will be able to hold their annual
shareholders' meetings using the same modalities provided for
during the COVID-19 emergency period.
Originally published by March, 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Italy
ESG Comparative Guide
Mayer Brown
ESG Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of France, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
The Economic Crime And Corporate Transparency Act 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCT Act) received Royal Assent on 26 October 2023. It follows publication of the UK Government's response to the Corporate Transparency...