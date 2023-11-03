Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Directive (EU) No. 2019/2121 On Cross-Border Conversions, Mergers And Divisions Implemented
03 November 2023
The Italian Government has approved Legislative Decree No. 19 of 2 March 2023
implementing in Italy Directive (EU) 2019/2121 of the European
Parliament and of the Council of 27 November 2019 (amending
Directive (EU) 2017/1132) concerning, among other things,
cross-border conversions, mergers and divisions. The new
legislation amends the Italian Civil Code and in particular (a)
introduces Articles 2506.1 regulating the case of demergers by
spin-off (scissione mediante scorporo) and 2510bis,
concerning the transfer of the registered office abroad, and (ii)
repeals the rules of the Italian Civil Code granting shareholders
the right to withdraw from a company (joint stock company) in the
event of the transfer of the registered office abroad. The
amendments will take effect as from 3 July 2023. The aforementioned
Legislative Decree also introduces the crime of "false or
omitted statements for the issuance of the preliminary
certificate", amending Article 25-ter.1 of Legislative
Decree No. 231 of 2001.
