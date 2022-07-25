La Cybersecurity and Infrastrutture Security Agency (“CISA”) ha pubblicato un avviso riguardante gli attacchi contro gli Uninterruptible Power Supply (“UPS”).

Negli ultimi anni, i produttori di UPS hanno aggiunto pannelli di controllo tramite internet remoto che hanno aperto una nuova possibile vulnerabilità poiché molto spesso gli utenti finali non modificano le password di default.

La CISA suggerisce di effettuare le seguenti azioni:

  • modificare la password base e scegliere una password lunga o possibilmente una passphrase;
  • utilizzare l'autenticazione a più fattori;
  • aggiornare il dispositivo alla ultima versione disponibile;
  • assicurarsi che l'UPS sia dentro una virtual private network;
  • adottare una funzione di timeout/lockout del login.

