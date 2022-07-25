Italy:
La CISA rende noti gli attacchi contro gli Uninterruptible Power Supply
La Cybersecurity and Infrastrutture Security
Agency (“CISA”) ha pubblicato un avviso
riguardante gli attacchi contro gli Uninterruptible Power
Supply (“UPS”).
Negli ultimi anni, i produttori di UPS hanno aggiunto pannelli
di controllo tramite internet remoto che hanno aperto una nuova
possibile vulnerabilità poiché molto spesso gli
utenti finali non modificano le password di default.
La CISA suggerisce di effettuare le seguenti azioni:
- modificare la password base e scegliere una password lunga o
possibilmente una passphrase;
- utilizzare l'autenticazione a più fattori;
- aggiornare il dispositivo alla ultima versione
disponibile;
- assicurarsi che l'UPS sia dentro una virtual
private network;
- adottare una funzione
di timeout/lockout del login.
