Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Italy:
ESMA Updates Its Q&As
27 October 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 31 March 2023, the European Securities and Markets
Authority(ESMA) updated its Questions and Answers on (a)
Benchmarks Regulation, (b) EMIR
implementation, (c) DLT
Pilot Regulation, (d) MiFID
II and MiFIR transparency topics, (e) MiFIR
data reporting and (f) SFTR
data reporting. By publishing these Q&As, ESMA aims to
promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the
application of the relevant EU Regulations and to provide responses
to questions posed by the general public, market participants and
competent authorities in relation to the practical application of
these regulations.
Originally published by May, 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Italy
Guide To Public Takeovers In The UK
Burges Salmon
This guide provides a general overview of how public takeovers are conducted and regulated in the UK. It is essential reading for anyone who is contemplating a public takeover in the UK.
Business Formation In Turkey
Bicak Law Firm
Business formation is the process of establishing a new business entity and legally registering it to operate according to the laws and regulations of Turkey.
Diversity And Inclusion In The Financial Sector
Herrington Carmichael
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) have recently published consultation papers setting out proposals to improve diversity...
Auditors Disclaimer Dodged, For Now
Travers Smith LLP
The High Court has ruled that the buyers of shares in a company had a realistic prospect of successfully showing at trial that the defendant auditors owed them a common law duty...