On 31 March 2023, the European Securities and Markets Authority(ESMA) updated its Questions and Answers on (a) Benchmarks Regulation, (b) EMIR implementation, (c) DLT Pilot Regulation, (d) MiFID II and MiFIR transparency topics, (e) MiFIR data reporting and (f) SFTR data reporting. By publishing these Q&As, ESMA aims to promote common supervisory approaches and practices in the application of the relevant EU Regulations and to provide responses to questions posed by the general public, market participants and competent authorities in relation to the practical application of these regulations.

Originally published by May, 2023

