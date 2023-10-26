On 13 July 2023, the European Securities and Markets Authority(ESMA) updated its Questions and Answers (Q&As) on (a) Regulation (EC) No. 1060/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 September 2009 on credit rating agencies (CRA Regulation) and (b) Regulation (EU) No. 2017/2402 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2017 laying down a general framework for securitisation and creating a specific framework for simple, transparent and standardised securitisation, and amending Directives 2009/65/EC, 2009/138/EC and 2011/61/EU and Regulations (EC) No. 1060/2009 and (EU) No 648/2012 (Securitisation Regulation).

Originally published by August - September, 2023

