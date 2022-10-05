Industria Italiana Autobus, market leader in Italy in the city bus sector, was granted a ?50 million financing to support the production of electric and natural gas buses dedicated to urban transport.

Our firm, with partner Marco Leonardi and associate Alessandro Pallavicini, advised the pool of financing banks including Banco BPM as Agent Bank and Mandated Leader Arranger, BPER Banca and UniCredit as Mandated Leader Arrangers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.