On 6 July 2023, the Italian Data Protection Authority issued its Decision No. 295 whereby it ordered Google to erase the web index relating to a website created by anonymous third parties and containing personal data and fake news about a data subject. The DPA established that the indexation was relevant also from a privacy perspective considering its impact on the right to be forgotten, and not only under the right of image / libel perspective as claimed by Google in its defense.

Originally published by August - September, 2023

