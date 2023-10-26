Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Italy:
Web Index May Breach The Right To Be Forgotten, Says The DPA
26 October 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
On 6 July 2023, the Italian Data Protection Authority issued its
Decision No. 295 whereby it ordered Google to erase the web index
relating to a website created by anonymous third parties and
containing personal data and fake news about a data subject. The
DPA established that the indexation was relevant also from a
privacy perspective considering its impact on the right to be
forgotten, and not only under the right of image / libel
perspective as claimed by Google in its defense.
