Road accidents in Italy are the most common cause of personal injury. After the brief interlude of the pandemic, the number of road accidents has alarmingly increased again.

Thousands of road accidents occur every year in Italy, according to Istat statistics.

This latter highly effects human lives and causes a serious economic problem, directly related: the annual social cost of road accidents is 15 billion euros!

Claiming Compensation for Personal Injury

Whether you are a pedestrian, a motorcyclist, a cyclist, a driver, or a third-party carrier, your personal injury claim should be made against the insurance company of the person driving the vehicle that caused the accident.

Why Many Road Accidents Occur in Italy?

Road accidents in Italy can occur due to countless causes, it is not difficult to identify the most common ones:

Speeding;

Impaired driving due to alcohol and/or drugs;

Distracted driving attributable to cell phone use.

So many accidents, are caused due to adapting a new risky behavior such as the use of modern powerful motor vehicles, the unavoidable use of cell phones and having an easy access to alcohol and drugs.

In all these situations, driver's negligence causes accidents that could be completely avoided.

If your case does not fit into the major statistics, and your accident was rather caused, for example, by the poor condition of the road on which you were traveling, then the municipality (or the owner of the road) can be held accountable and will have to compensate you for the damages.

A New Mobility

Electric scooters have been appearing on our roads for a short time, but their exploit has not gone unnoticed. Since 2020, Istat statistics have begun to give importance to accidents involving them.

Bicycles that are already used on the territory in large numbers, have also joined traditional models with e-bikes, which are unfortunately destined in turn to be involved in collisions with other vehicles.

Hopefully, pedestrians and motorists will accept the presence of scooters and e-bikes, adapting their movements to the renewed mobility.

Currently, forced coexistence has produced too many accidents, but if we consider the so said "Safety in numbers," then safety is won by numbers. Hence, the sooner we get used to the new urban traffic situation, the sooner we reduce the risk of accidents.

Compensating Traffic Accident Victims

Victims are those who do not cause accidents but are involved in them.

If you have been injured in a road accident in Italy for which you are not responsible for, there is a good chance that you will be compensated.

Being involved in a car accident or a road accident in general can be a difficult time for everyone involved.

Aside from personal injuries and damage to a vehicle, which are immediately apparent, motor vehicle claims can cause visible damage over time (lost wages, reduced mobility, and countless other costs).

Our team of lawyers in the Personal Injury Department specializes in motor vehicle accident compensation.

In case the accident has resulted in serious injuries to the victim, advance payments may be required, but only after the other party has accepted responsibility for the accident.

What To Do After a Road Accident in Italy ?

If you have been involved in a road accident in Italy for which you are not responsible, as a passenger in a car, van, bus or coach, your claim for damages should be made against the insurance company of the person responsible for the accident.

Boccadutri International Law Firm can provide concrete support at all stages, both out-of-court and in court, in case you are unable to reach an agreement with the Insurance Company.

If you have been involved in a road accident in Italy and would like more information and legal assistance, Boccadutri Law Firm can help you obtain compensation for damages.

