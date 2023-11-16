Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Most Read: Contributor Italy, October 2023
Italy:
Guidelines Issued For The Regulation Of Agreements Between Research Institutions And The Funding Entities
16 November 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Following the abolition of the "professor's
privilege" reported here, on 26 September 2023, the Italian
Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy adopted the guidelines
mentioned in Article 65.5 of the Italian Industrial Property Code
("IPC") ("Guidelines"), aimed at providing
principles and criteria for regulating the contractual
relationships between the research institutions to which the
inventors belong and the entities funding the research in the
context of commissioned research activities (e.g., service,
development and/or research agreements). The purpose of the
Guidelines is to guide the negotiation between the parties without
undermining their contractual freedom, offering alternative
scenarios that the parties may take into consideration in light of
the concrete kind of activity and interests involved, trying to
strike a balance between the parties' opposing interests.
