On 1 June 2023, the Agreement on a Unified Patent Court 2013/C 175/01 will come into force. Several aspects of post-grant proceedings before the European Patent Office ("EPO") need to be clarified and EPO has issued a number of decisions and notices for this purpose. For the convenience of users, EPO has compiled a supplementary publication containing these decisions and notices, including guidance for the payment of fees, expenses and prices applicable to European patents with unitary effect. Among others, new regulations have been introduced concerning the information given in the European Patent Register, the format of oral proceedings before the Unitary Patent Protection Division, the filing of early requests for unitary effect after entry into force of the Unitary Patent system and the accelerated processing of oppositions where infringement proceedings have been instituted.

Originally published by May, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.