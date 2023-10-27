Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Italy:
Italy To Host The Third Seat Of The Central Division Of The UPC In Milan
27 October 2023
On 18 May 2023, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a
press release announcing that the Italian
government has reached an agreement with France and Germany to
establish the third seat of the Central Division of the Unified
Patent Court (UPC) in Milan. The agreement will be finalised at the
upcoming UPC Administrative Committee meeting.
Originally published by May, 2023
