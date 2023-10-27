On 18 May 2023, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release announcing that the Italian government has reached an agreement with France and Germany to establish the third seat of the Central Division of the Unified Patent Court (UPC) in Milan. The agreement will be finalised at the upcoming UPC Administrative Committee meeting.

