Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Italy:
Bill Amending The Italian Industrial Property Code Passed
27 October 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 18 July 2023, the Italian Chamber of Deputies passed the bill
which amends the Italian Industrial Property Code
("Code"), introducing relevant changes to the
previous version of the Code as we have pointed out here. The amended version of the Code entered
into force on 23 August 2023.
Originally published by August - September, 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Italy
AI And IP Law: Unstable Times
Birketts
Earlier this year Getty Images announced that it had commenced legal proceedings for copyright infringement against Stability AI in the High Court in Londo...
Operation Vulcan: Boldly Going After IP Thieves
Marks & Clerk
"Counterfeiting" is often assumed to be something that happens in overseas shopping markets and holiday destinations. This short BBC news article demonstrates that counterfeiting is very much present in the UK.