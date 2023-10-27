On 18 July 2023, the Italian Chamber of Deputies passed the bill which amends the Italian Industrial Property Code ("Code"), introducing relevant changes to the previous version of the Code as we have pointed out here. The amended version of the Code entered into force on 23 August 2023.

Originally published by August - September, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.