Effective June 1, 2022, the Italian government has lifted all COVID-related entry requirements for international travelers. Under the new rules, travelers are no longer required to conduct pre- or post-arrival testing, complete pre-departure registration, or demonstrate proof of vaccination. The elimination of COVID-related entry requirements makes Italy part of a growing number of countries that have loosened or eliminated COVID-related entry requirements on international travelers, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, and Sweden.

Lifting Pandemic Travel Rules, But Some Precautions Continue

Prior to the government's announcement, international travelers seeking to enter Italy were required to present a COVID-19 Green Certificate or other equivalent certificate demonstrating vaccination against COVID-19, recovery from COVID-19, or a combination of the two. Travelers were also required to present a rapid antigen or PCR test, taken within 48 or 72 hours, respectively, before entry into Italy. These requirements have now been eliminated.

Despite the government's announcement, some COVID-related precautions will continue at least through June 15. For example, high-quality masks are still required on airplanes, trains, ships, and buses engaged in passenger service. The Italian government also continues to recommend that individuals wear masks in all indoor public places and in areas open to the public.

