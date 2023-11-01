Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Most Read: Contributor Italy, October 2023
European Union:
The European Parliament Committees Approve The AI Act
01 November 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
On 11 May 2023, the European Parliament's Civil Liberties
and Internal Market committees approved the amendments to the
Proposal for a Regulation laying down Harmonised Rules on
Artificial Intelligence ("AI Act"). The amendments
concerned several critical aspects of the AI Act. As a general
remark, the scope of the AI Act has been expanded to include a
broader definition of artificial intelligence and new instances of
specific applications that shall be banned. Before the negotiations
with the Council on the final form of the law, the AI Act, as
amended by the committees, shall be endorsed by the European
Parliament. The vote is expected to take place during the 12-15
June session.
