On 11 May 2023, the European Parliament's Civil Liberties and Internal Market committees approved the amendments to the Proposal for a Regulation laying down Harmonised Rules on Artificial Intelligence ("AI Act"). The amendments concerned several critical aspects of the AI Act. As a general remark, the scope of the AI Act has been expanded to include a broader definition of artificial intelligence and new instances of specific applications that shall be banned. Before the negotiations with the Council on the final form of the law, the AI Act, as amended by the committees, shall be endorsed by the European Parliament. The vote is expected to take place during the 12-15 June session.

Originally published by May, 2023

