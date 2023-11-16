On 2 August 2023, the Italian media regulator ("AGCOM") issued Resolution No. 221/23/CONS (the "Resolution") determining the fair compensation for the online use of certain Italian newspaper publications (namely, Il Messaggero, Il Gazzettino, Il Mattino, Corriere Adriatico, Quotidiano di Puglia and Leggo da parte de l'Eco della Stampa Spa). The Resolution was adopted in accordance with Article 43-bis of the Copyright Law. The criteria set forth by AGCOM aimed at encouraging the negotiation of agreements between publishers and information society service providers, including media monitoring and press review companies. Ultimately, the Resolution clarifies that if the parties fail to execute the agreement, either one of them may choose to defer the matter to the section of the ordinary court specialised in business matters.

