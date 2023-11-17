On 22 February 2023, the Italian Media Regulation Authority ("AGCOM") approved the Regulation concerning the respect of fundamental rights and the principle of non-discrimination to counter hate speech ("Hate Speech Regulation"), following the public consultation launched last July with Resolution No. 292/22/CONS. The aim of the new regulatory framework is to update the Hate Speech Regulation in accordance with Article 30 of the Italian Audiovisual Media Services Code (as implemented with Legislative Decree 208/2021) and the regulatory appointments set forth therein to ensure the protection of fundamental rights. The Hate Speech Regulation introduces stricter provisions against the most serious violations of fundamental rights such as the dissemination, incitement or propagation of violence, hatred or terrorist offences. The newly approved text also confirms an increase in the fines (now ranging between EUR 30,000 and EUR 600,000) that can be issued against audiovisual media services providers that breach the provisions set forth therein.

Originally published by March, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.