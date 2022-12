ARTICLE

Come chiarito dal Ministero nella risposta all'interpello presentato da Confindustria nel novembre 2022, le nuove disposizioni non si applicano ai medicinali ad uso umano e veterinario, ai dispositivi medici e medico diagnostici in vitro, soggetti a specifica e più stringente normativa di settore.

Al via dal 1° gennaio 2023 i nuovi obblighi per i produttori di imballaggio in tema di etichettatura, stabiliti dal decreto legislativo n.116 del 3 settembre 2020 in recepimento della relativa normativa europea.

