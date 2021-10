ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from Italy

Amicus Finance – The First Part 26A Restructuring Plan Involving A Senior Creditor Cram Up? Alston & Bird A UK court has allowed the first case where the most-senior creditor class has been compromised under a restructuring plan despite its objections. Our Financial Restructuring & Reorganization Group

Winding-Up Petitions Are Back (Subject To New Conditions) PDT Solicitors The wait is over. After 18 months of "temporary" restrictions on issuing winding-up petitions imposed by Schedule 10 of the Corporate Governance and Insolvency Act 2020, from 1 October 2021 creditors will once again be able to issue ...

INSOL Channel Islands Conference 2021 – Round-up Of Key Points Carey Olsen Carey Olsen is proud to have sponsored the 7th annual INSOL International Channel Islands Seminar which took place in Jersey on 14 September 2021.

The New Austrian Restructuring Code Preslmayr Rechtsanwälte OG The Austrian federal law on the restructuring of companies, which entered into force on 17 July 2021, creates a new judicial pre-insolvency restructuring procedure in implementation of a European...

Challenging Valuations For Voting Purposes Mills & Reeve This case concerned a challenge made by a creditor (also a director) against a decision by an administrator to value another creditor's debt for voting purposes.