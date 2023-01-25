ARTICLE

Mondaq would like to invite you to join us for a webinar we are hosting on the 25th January.



We are proud to be hosting this webinar with Bersani Law Firm & Partners, and the founding partner Mr. Marco Bersani, who will be discussing the best ways for relocation to Italy.

Marco Bersani will start with a quick introduction on the huge demand for having an Italian Passport and a Second Citzenship, explaining why so many people are looking for a residency in Italy, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marco will then move on to talk about the Investor Visa for Italy (known as Golden Visa for Italy), explaining the requirements, the process, and the benefits of getting this Golden Visa option in Italy. The program is currently trending among HNWIs from the United States, India and China.

Finally, Marco will also discuss the most requested (and fastest) way for getting Italian Dual Citizenship, by applying for Italian Citizenship by Descent, a really trending program especially from Americans, Canadian and South America Citizens.

