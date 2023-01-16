ARTICLE

The Golden Visa for Italy (formerly Investor Visa for Italy). What is that? What benefits the Italian Golden Visa carries?

Italy allows foreign citizens acquire long-term residency by offering investment opportunities. The investor visa in Italy, also known as the Golden Visa, not only gives you resident status in Italy. It is also your gateway to obtaining a long-term EU residency with exclusive rights and free access to the Schengen Zone.

For High Net Worth Individuals moving to Italy, this is a risk-free, fast-track visa that comes with additional tax benefits.

What is exactly the Golden Visa?

It is a two-year visa that non-EU citizens can acquire, who can then become long-term residents and can later apply for Italian citizenship. You can renew it for another 3 years. With the Investor Visa for Italy, you (and your family members too) will be entitled to have a right of residency (residence permit) in Italy, thanks to an Investment you will do in Italy. You can choose between four types of investments for qualifying for the Investor Visa:

€ 250,000 in Italian StartUp; € 500,000 in Italian Company; € 1,000,000 Philathrophic donation; € 2,000,000 in Government Bonds;

What are the benefits on applying for the Investor Visa for Italy?

There are many benefits connected with the Golden Visa. First of all, the Italian Golden Visa will allow you to maintain your residence status also if you don't physically stay in Italy for most the time. Generally speaking, all the other Visas require you to stay, for at least 183 days/yearly basis, in Italy without risking to lose your residency rights. Differently, with the Investor Visa you won't lose your status also if you will stay abroad.

Also, your immigration process will be pretty straighforward, as your Visa application is considered with "high-priority"(so it's processed before any other Visa). The process itself is relatively fast, as it may take 30 days, from the application, to receive your approval. After 5 years of residency, you can also apply for your EU Permanent Residence. You can get Italian Citizenship by Investment after you spent 10 years as a legal resident in Italy. So, as long as you got your Investor Visa in Italy, you have to wait 10 years. Then, you can apply for Italian Dual Citizenship by naturalization.

