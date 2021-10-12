Worldwide:
Isolation At Home And How To Disconnect From Work
12 October 2021
lus Laboris
COVID-19 has also taken a toll on the mental health of many
employees. While some people are dealing with feelings of isolation
when working from home, others can find it hard to switch off from
work. In this episode, we discuss these twin issues with the
Italian Chair of our international Expert Group on health and
safety, Stefano de Luca Tamajo.
