COVID-19 has also taken a toll on the mental health of many employees. While some people are dealing with feelings of isolation when working from home, others can find it hard to switch off from work. In this episode, we discuss these twin issues with the Italian Chair of our international Expert Group on health and safety, Stefano de Luca Tamajo.

