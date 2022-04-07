ARTICLE

As a result of the exit of the United Kingdom from the EU, starting from January 1st, 2021, a lot has changed in terms of import export UK after Brexit.

Import Export UK After Brexit: How Do I Import To UK After Brexit?

You will be required to follow the same import and export procedures provided for non-EU countries, which require more steps and more customs checks.

In summary, new requirements are listed below:

holding an EORI number;

filing an electronic customs declaration to be submitted in the Member State in which you import or, otherwise, appointing a customs agent to deal with it.

More specifically, after the transition period, the goods arriving from the UK in Europe must be declared in the entry summary declaration (ENS), including all information on the safety of things and people, to be submitted within certain deadlines, or before the goods arrive at the customs authority.

Conversely, all goods arriving from the EU in the UK are subject to customs clearance and payment of duties.

Import Export UK after Brexit: What Is An EORI Number?

Anyone wishing to carry out activities of import export UK after Brexit must hold an EORI number.

The “EORI” number (Economic Operators Registration and Identification) is a series of alphanumeric characters and has the function to uniquely identify an importer at the customs authorities.

It consists of the country's ISO code plus other 15 characters (VAT number or tax code).

HMRC has already issued the aforementioned number to all British companies holders of a VAT number that carry out international trade activities.

Even private individuals may request the EORI number directly to the Customs and Monopolies Agency.

Failure to hold this number may result in freezing of goods at customs, a fine and/or seizure of the cargo.

Export to UK after Brexit

Of course, new changes do not only concern imports from the UK but also exports to the UK after Brexit.

Formalities previously envisaged for the circulation of goods between EU and non-EU countries, now also apply to all goods exported from Member States to Great Britain.

Even in the case of export, new requirements are listed below:

holding an EORI number;

registration in REX , in order to obtain the status of registered exporter, through which the company declares the preferential origin of the products directly on the invoice, or in another document identifying the goods, and benefits from the exemption from customs duties;

, in order to obtain the status of registered exporter, through which the company declares the preferential origin of the products directly on the invoice, or in another document identifying the goods, and benefits from the exemption from customs duties; Filling out customs declarations (the so-called exit summary declarations "EXS"), for the safety of things and people, where goods subject to the export procedure, from EU countries to Great Britain, must be reported. Customs declarations must be submitted within a certain deadline, or before export, to the customs authorities of the country in which the operation starts.

Import Export UK after Brexit: What Commercial Invoice Means?

For shipments from or to non-EU countries, an additional document must be included, for individuals and for sales between companies.

The commercial invoice, to be edited in English, must be placed in a sealed envelope and attached to the parcel.

On the basis of this document, the authorities of each country apply import duties and taxes.

It is important to specify whether the shipment is a sale or a commercial shipment, it is also mandatory to fill in the sender and recipient tax identification information or indicate the VAT number in the case of companies, otherwise the parcel will be kept at customs.

Another important information to indicate on the invoice is the complete and specific description of all items contained in the shipment, that is:

purpose of use;

material;

brand;

sizes/dimensions;

condition of goods;

type;

customs tariff number;

country of origin;

number of items and value;

reason for export;

details;

dual goods declaration;

CITES declaration and permanent export declaration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.