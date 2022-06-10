Key Points

All travelers entering Italy will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result as of 1 June 2022

Overview

The government of Italy updated its COVID-19-related entrance restrictions on 1 June 2022. Under these new measures, travelers will no longer be required to present a European Union (EU) digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate, known in Italy as a Green Pass, or an equivalent COVID-19 certificate to enter the country. These measures will apply to all travelers, including those arriving from a region or country outside of the EU.

What are the Changes?

As of 1 June 2022, all travelers are permitted to enter Italy without being required to provide a Green Pass or an equivalent COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Previously, a Green Pass was required for travelers arriving in Italy. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the government of Italy's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 8 June 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.