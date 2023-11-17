Despite most of the attention being focused on the upcoming new Code of Public Contracts for 2023, which is to be approved in its final form by April 2023, Decree No. 13 of 24 February 2023 (the "Decree", known as "PNRR-ter") has introduced, amongst other provisions, new measures regarding public procurement. As the name would suggest, the Decree is aimed at simplifying and accelerating the public tenders related to projects covered by the PNRR (the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan). On these matters, the Decree provides for (a) the acceleration of the times for procurement and contracts in the infrastructure or construction sectors provided for by the PNRR through the use of the simplified "conference of services" (a meeting between the various administrative bodies or agencies involved in the approval process of a public project or procurement) and, therefore, through telematic means for the sending of documents, communications, opinions and requests; (b) the halving of the time frame, from 60 to 30 days, for the decisions of the entities in the conference of services, except for those related to landscape and territory planning and environmental, cultural and health protection, which have deadlines of 45 days. The Decree is of the utmost importance for the affected sectors, even if the more substantial Reform of the whole discipline of public contracts is still to be approved by the Italian Parliament.

Originally published by March, 2023

