On 11 July 2023, the Commission adopted a new strategy to lead on Web 4.0 and virtual worlds. The key strategy pillars revolve around empowering individuals through awareness and skill development, fostering a thriving business ecosystem by supporting innovation and collaboration, promoting government initiatives for scientific advancements and precision applications, and shaping global standards for interoperable virtual worlds in order to ensure fair competition. In particular, the Commission intends to promote the guiding principles for virtual worlds by end of 2023 and to develop a guidance for citizens called “Citizen toolbox” by the first quarter of 2024. The strategy aims to steer the next technological transition and ensure a secure and inclusive digital environment within the EU, for citizens, businesses and public administrations.
Originally published by August - September, 2023
