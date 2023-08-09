There has been a new legal adjustment in Italy that will allow people from non-EU countries to commence working soon after they secure their work authorization (nulla osta) and set foot in Italy.
Previously, foreign nationals who were affected were not allowed to begin their job until they put their signature on their agreement to reside in Italy at the post-arrival appointment in a government office. This could cause a hold-up of many weeks or months before they could start working.
This change applies to the following non-EU foreign nationals who are intending to work in Italy:
- EU Blue Card holders
- Intra-Company Transfers
- EU Intra-Company Transfers
- Seasonal workers
If eligible foreign nationals have a nulla osta and a valid D visa, they are authorized to work on their arrival in Italy – this alteration was originally only for quota system procedures, but is now applied to our circumstances as well.
