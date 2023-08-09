ARTICLE

If eligible foreign nationals have a nulla osta and a valid D visa, they are authorized to work on their arrival in Italy – this alteration was originally only for quota system procedures, but is now applied to our circumstances as well.

This change applies to the following non-EU foreign nationals who are intending to work in Italy:

Previously, foreign nationals who were affected were not allowed to begin their job until they put their signature on their agreement to reside in Italy at the post-arrival appointment in a government office. This could cause a hold-up of many weeks or months before they could start working.

There has been a new legal adjustment in Italy that will allow people from non-EU countries to commence working soon after they secure their work authorization (nulla osta) and set foot in Italy.

