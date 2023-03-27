Key Points?

Italy introduced a new law that will require quota numbers for residence permits and work permits to be issued every three years instead of on an annual basis

Overview

The government of Italy introduced a new law that will require quota numbers for residence permits and work permits to be issued every three years instead of on an annual basis. The government will also allow foreign nationals with valid residence permits and indefinite work contracts or those who are self-employed to extend permits for up to three years.

What are the Changes?

The government of Italy introduced new validity periods for residence permits and extended the period in which work quotas apply. According to the announcement, this change aims to alleviate labor shortages in the country.

Looking Ahead

The quota for 2023 through 2025 is expected to be published within the coming weeks. Continue to check the government of Italy's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 16 March 2023.

