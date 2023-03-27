Italy:
Extension Of Residence Permit Validity Periods And New Quotas
27 March 2023
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points?
- Italy introduced a new law that will require quota numbers for
residence permits and work permits to be issued every three years
instead of on an annual basis
Overview
The government of Italy introduced a new law that will require quota
numbers for residence permits and work permits to be issued every
three years instead of on an annual basis. The government will also
allow foreign nationals with valid residence permits and indefinite
work contracts or those who are self-employed to extend permits for
up to three years.
What are the Changes?
The government of Italy introduced new validity periods for
residence permits and extended the period in which work quotas
apply. According to the announcement, this change aims to alleviate
labor shortages in the country.
Looking Ahead
The quota for 2023 through 2025 is expected to be published
within the coming weeks. Continue to check the government of
Italy's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and
information.
