Key Points

The government of Italy introduced an extension period to the deadline for foreign nationals who have been invited to convert a residence permit to a work permit

Overview

The government of Italy extended the deadline for residence permits to be converted into a work permit from 30 September 2022 to 31 December 2022 for foreign nationals who have been invited to convert the permit. According to the government announcement, applications may be submitted online. For additional information, check here.

What are the Changes?

The Italian government extended the deadline for foreign nationals holding residence permits who seek to convert the permit to a work permit.?According to the government announcement, this will allow for work permit quota slots to be filled.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Italy's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 4 October, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.