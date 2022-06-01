ARTICLE

Key Points

New online portal introduced for submitting work permit applications and family reunification documents

Overview

The Italian government introduced a new portal for submitting applications for work authorization and family reunification on 16 May 2022. This new portal will allow applications to be submitted online along with copies of all required documents.

What are the Changes?

On 16 May 2022, the Italian government launched a new online portal for individuals applying for work permits or family reunification applications. Application forms will be made available through the online portal.

Looking Ahead

The Italian government is expected to release additional clarifications on the use of the online portal in the coming weeks. Continue to check the Italian government's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

