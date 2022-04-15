Key Points

Removal of pre-departure COVID-19 entry requirement for travelers who can provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or a negative COVID-19 test result

Overview

On 1 April 2022, the government of Italy lifted the requirement for travelers to provide a pre-departure test result. As a result, all fully vaccinated will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Travelers who have recovered from COVID-19 will be permitted to enter the country so long as they can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within the last six months.

Unvaccinated travelers will be permitted to enter the country so long as they can provide proof of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours or a rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of departure for Italy.

All travelers entering the country are still required to complete the Passenger Locator Form prior to arrival.

So long as travelers can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, proof of recovery, or proof of vaccination against COVID-19, they will not be required to undergo quarantine. Travelers who cannot provide proof of the above will be required to undergo a five-day quarantine period.

What are the Changes?

The government of Italy updated its COVID-19 related entry requirements on 1 April 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate authorization prior to arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Italy's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 13 April 2022

