Key Points

All foreign nationals from outside of the European Union (EU) will be subject to the same entrance requirements and rules of arrival as travelers from the EU

Overview

On 1 March 2022, the government of Italy announced that all travelers entering the country will be subject to the same entrance requirements. All travelers entering Italy are required to provide proof of:

Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and having received the last dose within the last six months or proof of having recovered from COVID-19; and

A negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival or a negative rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of arrival.

All travelers are also required to fill out a questionnaire prior to travel. For additional information click here.

What are the Changes?

Previously, travelers arriving from countries and regions outside of the EU were subject to additional entrance requirements for Italy. As of 1 March 2022, all travelers are subject to the same entrance requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Italy's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 4 March, 2022

