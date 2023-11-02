On 20 March 2023, Regulation (EU) 2023/606 was published in the Official Journal of the European Union in order to solve the non-growth of European long-term investment funds ("ELTIF") and to make long-term investment funds more accessible and popular across all member states, for the benefit of citizens, businesses and investors. These types of funds are the only ones dedicated to long-term investment that can be distributed on a cross-border basis to both professional and retail investors. In addition, Regulation 2023/606 adds real assets (such as communication infrastructure, environmental, education and health infrastructure) to the "eligible" investment categories, in order to achieve flexibility for fund managers.

Originally published by April, 2023

