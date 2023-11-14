ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 26 July 2023, the Italian Supreme Court issued its judgment in case No. 22563/2023 upholding the principle pursuant to which a mortgage can be clawed back even if granted to secure a mortgage loan (mutuo fondiario), when the proceeds of the mortgage loan are used to repay the exposure of the borrower's bank account towards the bank as part of a transaction meant to reduce such exposure. The Italian Supreme Court further clarified that, since this transaction involves a non-ordinary satisfaction of the payment obligation, the loan loses its qualification as a mortgage loan (mutuo fondiario) and consequently the mortgage cannot benefit from the exemption against claw-back actions provided by Article 39.4 of the Italian Consolidated Banking Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.