With Resolution No. 22625 dated 8 March 2023, Consob approved the amendments to the Rules of the Markets managed and organised by Borsa Italiana (the "Rules"). The amendments regarding SIIQ Listing entered in to force on 21 March 2023. The relevant amendments concern (a) the requirement to produce a memorandum on the management control system and to file the business plan; and (b) the newly-introduced requirement, for certain companies, to appoint a specialist to perform certain functions envisaged by Article 2.3.5 of the Rules.

Originally published by April, 2023

