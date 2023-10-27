On 31 March 2023, Consob issued a new Notice to offer an overview of the application of the European Union legal framework concerning the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market. The Notice aims to simplify and promote good practices for the application of prospectus regulations by gathering them into a single, simplified document.

Originally published by May, 2023

