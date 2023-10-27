Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Italy:
Consob Issues New Notice On Legal Framework Of Prospectus Regulation
27 October 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
On 31 March 2023, Consob issued a new Notice to offer an overview of the application of the European
Union legal framework concerning the prospectus to be published
when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on
a regulated market. The Notice aims to simplify and promote good
practices for the application of prospectus regulations by
gathering them into a single, simplified document.
Originally published by May, 2023
