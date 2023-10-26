On 11 July 2023, ESMA issued a public statement (the Statement) on sustainability-related disclosure that should be included in prospectuses. ESMA specified that it issued the Statement (in accordance with Article 31 of the Regulation (EU) No. 1095/2010 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 November 2010 establishing a European Supervisory Authority (European Securities and Markets Authority)) to promote coordinated action by National Competent Authorities regarding the sustainability-related disclosure. The Statement relates only to the applicable disclosure requirements under the so-called "Prospectus Regulation" (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market) and does not add any additional general disclosure requirements.
Originally published by August - September, 2023
