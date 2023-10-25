Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Italy:
Borsa Italiana Updates Its Regulations: Amendments To The Euronext Access Milan Market Regulations
25 October 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 3 August 2023, Borsa Italiana issued its Notice
No. 30049 introducing some amendments to theEuronext Access Milan Market Regulations aimed
at, inter alia, simplifying the requirements for admission
to listing of debt instruments through, among others, the removal
of the distinction between the ExtraMOT Market Rules and the
ExtraMOT PRO Segment Rules by merging them into a single
regulation. The changes described in the Notice entered into force
on 11 September 2023.
Originally published by August - September, 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Italy
ESMA Publishes Overview Of EU Securitisation Market
Matheson
On 21 September 2023, the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") published an overview of the EU securitisation market (the "Report") as part of its ongoing monitoring and analysis of trends...
Regulation Round Up
Proskauer Rose LLP
Welcome to the UK Regulation Round Up, a regular bulletin highlighting the latest developments in UK and EU financial services regulation.