On 3 August 2023, Borsa Italiana issued its Notice No. 30049 introducing some amendments to theEuronext Access Milan Market Regulations aimed at, inter alia, simplifying the requirements for admission to listing of debt instruments through, among others, the removal of the distinction between the ExtraMOT Market Rules and the ExtraMOT PRO Segment Rules by merging them into a single regulation. The changes described in the Notice entered into force on 11 September 2023.

Originally published by August - September, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.