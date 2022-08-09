Molinari Agostinelli Studio Legale
Italy:
New Regulations On Requirements For Banks And Intermediaries' Shareholders: The MEF Consultation
09 August 2022
Molinari Agostinelli Studio Legale
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Italian Department of Treasury has launched public
consultation on two draft regulations on the integrity requirements
and the criteria of competence and propriety of banks and
investment firms' shareholders, as provided for in the
Consolidated Law on Banking and the Consolidated Law on Finance,
respectively.
To view the full article please click
here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Italy
6 Tips For A Successful Bank Account Opening Application
CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd
In our previous Article Opening a Bank Account in Cyprus we have explained the procedure and the documentation needed to open a bank account in Cyprus, below we are providing 6 tips to make the procedure easier and to avoid common mistakes.