Partner and family law specialist, Eva Bailey, recently joined
ABC Radio's Jules Schiller in April 2022 to discuss a landmark
judgement from Italy's Constitutional Court making it unlawful
to automatically give a child their father's surname.
The decision will allow both parents to assign their offspring a
last name or names that are mutually agreed upon.
