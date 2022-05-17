Partner and family law specialist, Eva Bailey, recently joined ABC Radio's Jules Schiller in April 2022 to discuss a landmark judgement from Italy's Constitutional Court making it unlawful to automatically give a child their father's surname.

The decision will allow both parents to assign their offspring a last name or names that are mutually agreed upon.

You can listen to the segment via the YouTube link below.

