The European Investment Fund, supported by the Invest EU programme, has signed three agreements with Endeka SGR, Banca Cassa di Risparmio di Savigliano S.p.A. and Azimut Investment SA to support the green transition of small and medium-sized companies in Italy, for a total value of €88 million. The agreement with (a) Endeka SGR concerns a commitment by the fund for €25 million focused on the promotion of environmental and/or social aspects; (b) Banca Cassa di Risparmio di Savigliano S.p.A. provides a guarantee by the fund for €32.9 million with a focus on sustainability; more than 80% of the resources made available by the fund will be earmarked for green projects and for small and medium-sized enterprises operating mainly in Piedmont; (c) Azimut Investment SA refers to a €30 million fund commitment that will help small- and mid-cap companies to finance their investment and growth projects.

Originally published July 2023

