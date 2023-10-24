Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Italy:
Agreements To Support The Green Transition Of Small And Medium-Sized Companies In Italy
24 October 2023
The European Investment Fund, supported by the Invest EU
programme, has signed three agreements with Endeka SGR, Banca Cassa
di Risparmio di Savigliano S.p.A. and Azimut Investment SA to
support the green transition of small and medium-sized companies in
Italy, for a total value of €88 million. The agreement with
(a) Endeka SGR concerns a commitment by the fund for €25
million focused on the promotion of environmental and/or social
aspects; (b) Banca Cassa di Risparmio di Savigliano S.p.A. provides
a guarantee by the fund for €32.9 million with a focus on
sustainability; more than 80% of the resources made available by
the fund will be earmarked for green projects and for small and
medium-sized enterprises operating mainly in Piedmont; (c) Azimut
Investment SA refers to a €30 million fund commitment that
will help small- and mid-cap companies to finance their investment
and growth projects.
Originally published July 2023
