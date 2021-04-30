self

COVID-19 continues to pose new questions for employers, and some of those relate to testing, vaccination, health and safety for longer term remote working and work-life balance. Stefano de Luca Tamajo, partner at our Italian firm Toffoleto de Luca Tamajo, and chair of our expert group on health & safety, joins us to talk about all those topics and more.

Originally Published 16 February 2021

