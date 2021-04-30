Italy:
Everything From COVID-19 Vaccination To Remote Working (Podcast)
30 April 2021
lus Laboris
COVID-19 continues to pose new questions
for employers, and some of those relate to testing,
vaccination, health and safety for longer term remote working and
work-life balance. Stefano de Luca Tamajo, partner at our
Italian firm Toffoleto de Luca Tamajo, and
chair of our expert group on health & safety, joins us to
talk about all those topics and more.
Originally Published 16 February 2021
