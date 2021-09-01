ARTICLE

1 Legal framework

1.1 Are there statutory sources of labour and employment law?

The sources of Italian employment law include:

international treaties and European sources;

the Constitution, domestic laws and the Italian Civil Code; and

customs and practices.

Case law is not considered a source of law, since the courts are only supposed to apply existing legislation. However, in practice, case law plays an important role in shaping Italian employment law.

The most important labour laws are:

Law 300/1970 (the so-called ‘Workers' Statute'), which sets forth rules protecting the freedom and dignity of employees, and the freedom and dignity of trade unions and their activity within the workplace;

Law 604/1966 governing individual dismissals;

Law 223/1991 governing collective dismissals;

Legislative Decree 66/2003 on working time;

Legislative Decree 81/2008 governing health and safety in the workplace;

Law 2/2012 governing several employment-related matters, including dismissals and the mandatory procedure for notification of dismissals, as well as several other provisions concerning employment relationships;

Legislative Decree 23/2015 which introduced new protections against unlawful dismissals and which applies to all categories of employees – except for ‘dirigenti' (the highest category of employee – generally top managers or executives, who qualify as such according to the relevant definitions under national collective bargaining agreements) – who have been hired on a permanent basis as from 7 March 2015; and

Legislative Decree 81/2015 governing several contractual models (eg, fixed-term, staff leasing and apprenticeship contracts).

2 Employment rights and representations

2.1 What, if any, are the rights to parental leave, at either a national or local level?

The rules on parental leave are set out in Legislative Decree 151/2001.

A working mother is entitled to mandatory maternity leave under the law, which generally starts two months before the expected date of birth and lasts until the end of the third month after that date.

A working father is entitled first to a period of 10 days' leave, to be taken within the first five months of the child's life (mandatory paternity leave). A working father, in lieu of the working mother, is further entitled to paternity leave – that is, to abstain from work for the entire duration of the maternity leave or for the remaining part that would have been due to the mother – in case of:

the mother's death or serious infirmity;

abandonment of the child by the mother; or

the grant of sole custody of the child to the father.

In such cases, paternity leave starts from the date on which one of the above events occurs.

In recognition of the importance of the presence of both parents in the early years of a child's life, the legislature has allowed each parent to benefit from optional parental leave – that is, a period of 10 months (which may be extended up to three years in the case of a child with a serious disability) of abstention from work, to be divided between the parents and to be taken during the first 12 years of the child's life.

2.3 Are trade unions recognised and what rights do they have?

Article 39 of the Italian Constitution expressly recognises the freedom of trade union organisation. This principle has also been made effective in the workplace through a number of regulatory provisions introduced by the Workers' Statute, which:

guarantee all workers the right to form and join trade union associations, and to carry out trade union activities in the workplace; and

among other things, expressly prohibit discriminatory acts and the granting of more favourable economic treatment on the basis of a worker's membership of a trade union association or the carrying out of trade union activities.

In addition, trade unions are granted the following rights:

to be informed and consulted in advance on specific events and operations relating to the employer's employment planning;

to convene workers' meetings, including during working hours (albeit within the limit of 10 hours per year);

to hold referendums on matters relating to trade union activities; and

to post, in appropriate spaces that are accessible to workers, texts and communiqués on matters of trade union and labour interest.

Specific rights and protections are granted to trade union leaders; among other things, they are entitled to take paid leave to perform their duties, as well as unpaid leave to participate in trade union negotiations, conferences or congresses.

As a further guarantee of trade union freedom and activity, the legislature has introduced a specific form of judicial protection to prevent any anti-union conduct by the employer.

2.4 How are data protection rules applied in the workforce and how does this affect employees' privacy rights?

Employee privacy is regulated under the EU General Data Protection Regulation (2016/679) and Legislative Decree 196/2003, as amended by Legislative Decree 101/2018, which provides that personal data should be processed lawfully and in a transparent manner, collected for specified and legitimate purposes.

In the employment context, the employer may process employees' personal information to the extent that this is necessary in order to appropriately fulfil employment obligations and in accordance with the following rules:

observing the principles of data minimisation and lawfulness;

providing advance adequate information to data subjects;

securing employees' prior consent where this is required by law;

fulfilling the obligations set established by the Data Protection Authority when processing special personal data or judicial data; and

taking suitable security measures to protect data from unauthorised accesses.

Employers' monitoring of remote working is governed by Article 4 of the Workers Statute, as significantly amended by Legislative Decree 151/2015, which still prohibits the use of instruments specifically aimed at controlling employees. Equipment which could monitor employees is allowed, but only in the case of organisational, production-related or security needs, and after either an agreement has been signed with the works council or the public authority has granted authorisation. However, such rules do not apply to instruments or equipment used to perform employees' duties (eg, technological devices assigned such as smartphones, personal computers and tablets), which can be used without specific authorisation from public authorities or work councils.

2.5 Are contingent worker arrangements specifically regulated?

Occasional work services are regulated by Decree-Law 50/2017, as amended by Decree-Law 87/2018.

Occasional work services are subject to strict monetary limits, with reference to the calendar year in which the service is rendered. In particular, in the period between 1 January and 31 December each year, occasional work may be performed provided that:

each worker, with reference to all principals, receives remuneration in a total amount not exceeding €5,000;

each principal, with reference to all workers, pays remuneration in a total amount not exceeding €5,000; and

for all services rendered to the same principal, the service provider receives remuneration not exceeding €2,500.

In any case, no principals – that is, companies which employ up to five permanent employees, agricultural companies, public administrations, hotel companies and tourism facilities – may receive occasional work services from current employees or continued collaboration providers, or from former employees or continued collaboration providers that were terminated less than six months previously.

The remuneration can be freely agreed between the parties, except for a minimum hourly remuneration of €9 and a daily remuneration of not less than €36, equal to the remuneration of four working hours.

In certain cases, breach of these regulations may lead to the mandatory conversion of the employment relationship into a full-time, permanent employment contract.

3 Employment benefits

3.1 Is there a national minimum wage that must be adhered to?

Italian law does not provide for a mandatory minimum wage.

This is generally set forth on a sector-by-sector basis by national collective bargaining agreements, which specify different minimum wages depending on the qualifications and level (eg, executive, middle manager, white collar or blue collar) of the employee.

If no national collective bargaining agreement applies (under Italian law, except in certain limited cases, there is no obligation that employment relationships be governed by a national collective bargaining agreement), reference must be made to Section 36 of the Italian Constitution, which sets forth the principles of proportionality and sufficiency, to which workers' remuneration must adhere.

‘Proportionality' means that the amount of remuneration must be quantified taking into account, in addition to the work performed, the quality of performance in terms of difficulty, importance and complexity, as well as the responsibilities associated therewith.

‘Sufficiency' means that the worker must be granted a wage which is sufficient to meet his or her needs and those of his or her family.

If no national collective bargaining agreement applies, the assessment as to the proportionality and sufficiency of the salary granted to an employee according to Section 36 of the Italian Constitution is carried out by the labour court, taking into account the minimum wages established under any national collective bargaining agreement applicable in the sector in which the employer operates.

3.2 Is there an entitlement to payment for overtime?

Employees are entitled to increased remuneration for overtime work.

According to Legislative Decree 66/2003, ‘overtime' is work performed beyond the normal working hours fixed by law.

An employer is entitled to request work in excess of the ordinary limits, provided that this complies with quantitative and procedural limits.

Under current legislation, overtime work, in addition to normal work, must fall within the ‘weekly maximum' limit set by collective agreements, not exceeding 48 hours per week on average. In the absence of a provision in the collective agreement, recourse to overtime is conditional on the worker's consent and on an annual limit of 250 hours.

Outside this scenario, overtime can be requested only for typical and imperative needs, such as:

exceptional technical-productive needs that cannot be met by hiring new workers;

cases of force majeure or where failure to carry out work immediately could result in a risk of harm to the person or the worker; or

special events, such as exhibitions or fairs.

Overtime is compensated separately and by supplementary pay, whose determination is left to collective agreements; these may grant the employee the right to compensatory rest in addition or as an alternative to supplementary pay.

3.3 Is there an entitlement to annual leave? If so, what is the minimum that employees are entitled to receive?

Section 36 of the Italian Constitution provides that "employees are entitled to… annual paid leave and cannot waive such right".

According to Section 2109 of the Italian Civil Code, employees are entitled to annual paid leave for a term set forth by law, by practice or by the application of a fairness criterion.

Legislative Decree 66/2003 specifies that, save for that set forth by Section 2109 of the Italian Civil Code, employees are entitled to at least four weeks' annual paid leave. Unless the applicable national collective bargaining agreement provides otherwise, two of those four weeks must be taken in the year in which they accrue; the remaining two weeks may be taken in the following 18 months. Annual leave must be taken by employees; payment in lieu is not possible, unless the employment relationship is terminated.

Generally speaking, applicable national collective bargaining agreements (if any – under Italian law, except in certain limited cases, there is no obligation that employment relationships be governed by a collective agreement) provide for annual leave for a term which is longer than the minimum four weeks specified under Italian law.

Employees are further entitled to the following bank holidays.

Bank holiday Date New Year's Eve 1 January Epiphany 6 January Easter Sunday - Easter Monday - Liberation Day 25 April Workers' Day 1 May National Day 2 June Feast of the Assumption 15 August All Saints Day 1 November Feast of the Immaculate Conception 8 December Christmas Day 25 December St Stephen's Day 26 December

3.4 Is there a requirement to provide sick leave? If so, what is the minimum that employees are entitled to receive?

In the event of an accident or illness, a worker has the right to keep his or her job until recovery as certified by the National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work, in addition to receiving a payment that is generally equal to his or her full salary.

Pursuant to Article 2110 of the Civil Code, the retention period is limited to that established by special laws, custom or equity.

Collective agreements determine to varying degrees the length of the period during which a worker on sick leave cannot be dismissed, which will sometimes depend on the worker's classification or length of service.

The time allowed for the suspension of an employment relationship due to sick leave is called ‘comporto'. A distinction is made between periods of continuous illness and those in which worker returns to work between several successive illnesses.

Once the whole period of comporto has been used for sick leave, the employer may terminate the employment contract within a reasonable period of time.

Article 2110 of the Civil Code grants a worker on sick leave the right to remuneration or an indemnity to the extent and for the time determined by special laws, custom or equity.

In practice, collective agreements determine the economic rights of sick workers by establishing an indemnity commensurate with the percentage of pay normally received. In the case of an employee, the compensation is paid by the employer, in full for a certain period and in part for a later period; in the case of a worker, the compensation is paid by the Istituto Nazionale della Previdenza Sociale (INPS).

3.5 Is there a statutory retirement age? If so, what is it?

Pursuant to amendments introduced to the Italian pension system by Legislative Decree 201/2011 (converted into law by Law 214/2011), employees (either male or female) aged 67 (increased from 66 years and seven months as of 1 January 2019) who have made social security payments for at least 20 years qualify for a pension paid by the INPS.

Alternatively, the following employees may take early retirement at a reduced pension rate:

male employees who have made social security payments for 43 years and three months (increased from 42 years and 10 months as of 1 January 2019), regardless of their age; and

female employees who have made social security payments for 42 years and 3 months (increased from 41 years and 10 months as of 1 January 2019), regardless of their age.

Two other ways to retire are through:

the voluntary pension advance (anticipo pensionistico volontario – APE volontario);

the early temporary supplementary income (rendita integrativa temporanea anticipata – RITA); and

the so-called ‘100 quote' formula.

The APE volontario is a bank loan paid by the INPS to an employee who satisfies the following criteria at the time of making the request:

is at least 63 years of age;

will qualify for the standard pension within three years and six months;

has made at least 20 years of social seniority payments; and

does not have a disability pension.

The bank loan must be repaid by the employee with a 20-year levy on his or her future pension rate.

Employees who satisfy the following criteria can retire under RITA:

is no longer in employment;

will qualify for the standard pension within five years;

has made at least 20 years of social security payments at the time of the application; and

at the time of application, has been enrolled in and contributed to a provident pension fund for at least five years.

Or alternatively:

is no longer in employment;

has been unemployed after leaving work for more than 24 months;

will qualify for the standard pension within 10 years; and

at the time of application, has been enrolled in and contributed to a provident pension fund for at least five years.

The APE volontario and RITA constitute supplemental income pending retirement and recipients must be enrolled in a provident pension fund.

Pursuant to amendments recently introduced to the Italian pension system, employees are moreover entitled to take retirement under the so-called ‘100 quote' formula, which gives a special opportunity to retire to employees who are at least 62 years old and have made at least 38 years of social seniority payments.

4 Discrimination and harassment

4.1 What actions are classified as unlawfully discriminatory?

Article 2 of the Constitution guarantees citizens' inviolable rights; and Article 3 of the Constitution requires equal treatment regardless of sex, race, language, political opinion or personal or social conditions.

Article 37 of the Constitution enshrines an important principle: female workers should receive the same rights and the same pay as male workers for equal work (or duties, but not performance).

The Code of Equal Opportunities between Men and Women was issued through Legislative Decree 198/2006.

Equality between workers must be ensured with regard to:

access to employment (in whatever form), including selection, recruitment, promotion and training criteria;

remuneration – any form of direct or indirect discrimination concerning any aspect or condition of remuneration is prohibited with regard to the same job or work to which equal value is attributed;

career advancement;

social security benefits; and

dismissal.

Discrimination can be:

direct, where a provision, criterion, practice, act or behaviour has a discriminatory effect (eg, giving preference to a man over a woman in equivalent circumstances); or

indirect, where a seemingly neutral practice, act, pact or behaviour puts one worker at a disadvantage compared to another (in a company with pay differences between part-time workers and full-time workers, the former are mainly women).

Equality between men and women must be guaranteed in all areas of working life, including:

access to employment, training, professional promotions, careers and social security;

pay; and

termination of employment.

Other forms of discrimination are also prohibited, as follows:

race and ethnic origin – that is, less favourable and differential treatment suffered by one person compared to another due to his or her race or ethnic origin;

religion and belief – that is, less favourable and differential treatment suffered by one person due to his or her personal beliefs (or lack thereof) or religion, except in the case of public or private organisations that are based on a specific religion or belief;

disability – except where the physical, mental or sensory disabilities of a disabled worker may endanger him or her, colleagues or third parties;

age – unless a distinction is necessary to protect the worker;

sexual orientation;

language and nationality – except where nationality or citizenship is required as a condition for a particular type of work (eg, public service, army);

personal opinions – the employer may not investigate an employee's opinions or any facts that are irrelevant to the assessment of professionalism; and

trade union activity – every worker has the right:

to form or join a trade union; to engage in trade union activity; and to participate (or not) in a strike (except for essential public services).



Generally, all discriminatory conduct is prohibited unless differences are an essential and determining requirement for employment.

4.3 What protections are employed against discrimination in the workforce?

There are specific forms of protection, as follows:

Gender: Positive action being taken to address discrimination between male and female workers includes measures such as:

incentives for female entrepreneurship; promotion of flexible working hours: reversible part-time, flexible hours; training courses for women to encourage their participation in traditionally male sectors; and crèches for female workers.

The implementation of such positive action is entrusted to the National Committee for Equality at the Ministry of Labour (in addition to local councils), with the aim of preventing discriminatory behaviour on the grounds of sex and removing other obstacles that limit equality between men and women in the workplace. These bodies promote equal opportunities and are involved in various procedures to identify potential discrimination against women workers. Women-only quotas are compulsory in public administrations and control bodies of listed companies.

Disability: An employer must take effective measures and organise the workplace according to a person's disability – including rearranging the work premises and adapting equipment, work rhythms and/or the division of tasks – unless these measures would create disproportionate financial burdens. Public institutions may subsidise workplace adaptation. Employers are obliged to employ a certain percentage of disabled workers in relation to the total number of employees in the company.

Religion: Employees can ask companies to allow them to fulfil their religious mandates, such as observing a day of rest other than Sunday or a particular diet in the canteen.

Any discriminatory action taken by an employer against an employee is null and void. The claim against discriminatory action is processed by the labour court. With regard to the burden of proof, the employee is required to demonstrate only facts on which a presumption of discrimination can be based; it is then up to the employer to prove that there was no discrimination.

If the employment relationship is still ongoing:

ordinary claims for a declaration of invalidity of the discriminatory act may be brought;

an urgent proceeding may be commenced by the employee to obtain an immediate executive decision for cessation of the unlawful conduct, remediation of its effects and compensation for damages;

a special proceeding can be commenced independently by an equal opportunity adviser if a discriminatory action based on gender has collective relevance; and

an urgent proceeding may be commenced if the discrimination was caused by anti-trade unionist conduct, to obtain an immediate executive decision for cessation of the unlawful conduct and remediation of its effects. This must be commenced by the trade union, rather than the individual.

If the discriminatory act resulted in dismissal, claims can be commenced to obtain a declaration of invalidity of the discriminatory act, removal of its effects, compensation for damages and reinstatement of the employee.

4.5 What remedies are available?

Upon finding that a certain behaviour was discriminatory, the judge may adopt measures to prevent such behaviour in the future or to remedy behaviour that has already taken place.

In the former case, an action for injunctive relief is exercised by means of either an urgent appeal or an ordinary court action. Subsequently, compliance with the judicial order will be ensured through the application of coercive measures regulated by law.

In the latter case, restorative, restitutive or compensatory measures are taken. More specifically, the judge may adopt any appropriate measures to remedy the effects of the discrimination. In this case, the judge may order the offender to pay damages and may order the defendant to adopt a plan to remedy the discrimination.

The Equal Opportunities Code provides that in case of violation, a fine or a penalty must be paid for each day of delay in the adoption of the measures ordered by the judge.

Any discriminatory behaviour in the Italian legal system is considered a null and void legal act under Article 15 of the Workers' Statute and Article 4 of Law 108/1990 as regards dismissal. Thus, a discriminatory dismissal is sanctioned by nullity and the employee is entitled to compensation equal to the salary accrued from the date of dismissal until the date of actual reinstatement in his or her job, and in any case not less than five months' salary.

4.6 What protections and remedies are available against harassment, bullying and retaliation/victimisation?

Harassment, bulling and retaliation/victimisation aimed at violating human dignity, resulting in intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating and offensive behaviour, including illegitimate reactions by employers to legitimate conduct of employees, or based on discriminatory grounds, are considered forms of discrimination.

Both while the employment relationship is effective and in case of termination of employment, the same forms of protection and remedies as apply in case of discrimination are also applicable in this regard.

In terms of claims for unlawful dismissal, although the sanctions are the same (dismissal is declared null and void and the employee has the right to reinstatement and compensation for damages), there is a difference between retaliation/victimisation that does not result in discriminatory action and actual discrimination. With regard to the burden of proof, in discrimination claims, if the employee establishes facts on which a presumption of discrimination can be based, it is up to the employer to prove that there has been no discrimination. By contrast, in case of retaliation/victimisation, the employee must also prove that dismissal was based on an intent to retaliate or victimise.

Harassment, bullying and retaliation/victimisation, when not based on discriminatory grounds, may still be considered a form of mobbing. Nevertheless, since Italian law does not include specific provisions on mobbing, in such cases a claim can be brought to court only where such behaviour also constitutes a criminal offence or other unlawful conduct relevant on a civil basis (eg, downgrading or professional deskilling).

5 Dismissals and terminations

5.1 Must a valid reason be given to lawfully terminate an employment contract?

There are two types of termination:

ad nutum, where the employment relationship can be terminated without a specific reason (eg, probationary workers, domestic workers); and

justified – that is, necessarily supported by a reason (just cause, objective or subjective justification).

With regard to resignation (withdrawal by the employee) from open-ended contracts, the general rule is that the party is free to withdraw, subject to the obligation to give notice, unless there is a breach by the employer that constitutes just cause for withdrawal. In fixed-term contracts, termination before the end of the term is allowed only for just cause.

Dismissal (employer-side termination) must necessarily be grounded on:

just cause – that is, a fact that does not allow the employment relationship to continue, even temporarily, in which case no notice period applies (eg, a criminal offence);

subjective justified reason – that is, a significant failure, but of lesser gravity than the preceding one, to fulfil contractual obligations attributable to the employee's fault, in which case notice must be given (eg, negligent failure to guard property); or

objective justification – that is, reasons relating to the employer's production activities, the organisation of work or its proper functioning (eg, loss of job).

Collective dismissal occurs where an employer – whether an entrepreneur or not (employing more than 15 employees) – intends to dismiss, within a period of 120 days, a certain number of workers (at least five in the same production unit or in several units operating in the same province) due to the reduction, transformation or cessation of activities.

5.2 Is a minimum notice period required?

Employees are entitled to the notice period specified in the applicable national collective bargaining agreement in case of the following:

dismissal notified through a collective dismissal procedure;

dismissal on justified grounds, either subjective or objective;

dismissal notified based on absence from work due to illness or injury which exceeds the relevant maximum term set forth by the applicable national collective bargaining agreement;

dismissal notified based on the employee's supervening professional unsuitability;

termination of the employment relationship due to the employee's death;

resignation for cause;

resignation served in certain protected periods (eg, during or after pregnancy, parental leave or adoption); or

resignation due to a change in working conditions after a transfer of business.

In these scenarios, the employer is entitled to exempt the employee from working during the notice period and pay him or her (or his or her heirs, in case of death) in lieu instead. This payment must be calculated taking into account the employee's base annual gross salary, together with any additional monthly salaries provided for by the applicable national collective bargaining agreement, variable compensation paid over the last three years and the value of fringe benefits granted to the employee.

Employees who resign voluntarily must give advance notice whose term is set forth in the applicable national collective bargaining agreement.

5.3 What rights do employees have when arguing unfair dismissal?

If the dismissal is null and void (eg, discriminatory, in breach of the law or served orally), the employer must reinstate the employee and pay damages of at least five months' salary.

Protection in the event of unlawful dismissal differs not only according to the size of the company (employing up to 15 employees or more), but also according to whether the employee was hired before or after 7 March 2015.

If the employee was hired before 7 March 2015, the remedies are as follows:

reinstatement and payment of an indemnity equal to the last full salary, up to a maximum of 12 months' salary, on the grounds that the alleged fact which gave reason for dismissal either did not exist or could not be punished by dismissal;

compensation of between 12 and 24 months' salary, if the alleged fact existed but was not punishable by dismissal; or

compensation of between six and 12 months' salary if the dismissal is declared ineffective for lack of justification and formal requirements provided by the law.

If any employee other than a "Dirigente" was hired before 7 March 2015, the remedies are as listed below.

reinstatement and payment of an indemnity equal to the last full salary, up to a maximum of 12 months' salary, in case of non-existence of the contested fact;

damages of between six and 36 months' salary if the dismissal is deemed unlawful on other grounds; or

payment of compensation between two and 12 months' salary in the event of formal or procedural defects.

These remedies do not apply to "Dirigenti", i.e., executives, top managers, or expert qualified at high-level employed by a Company under the applicable NCLA, which is other than the employee NCLA in the relevant sector. Their union representation, like their collective bargaining, is separate from that of employees ranked at a lower level.

5.4 What rights, if any, are there to statutory severance pay?

Upon termination of the employment relationship, regardless of the reasons for termination, employees are entitled to the following severance payments:

end-of-service allowance, which represents a deferred form of remuneration calculated by adding up, for each year of service, the total inclusive annual remuneration paid to the employee, divided by 13.5. The employee can choose for the end-of-service allowance to be paid:

into a specific fund managed by the Italian Social Security Authority (where the employer has 50 employees or fewer, the end-of-service allowance must be set aside in its financial statement and re-evaluated yearly); or into an additional pension fund, either chosen by the employee or, in the absence of such choice, established by the applicable national collective bargaining agreement;

indemnity in lieu of accrued and unused holiday and leave, whose duration is set forth by the applicable national collective bargaining agreement; and

pro rata additional monthly salaries set forth by the applicable national collective bargaining agreement.

6 Employment tribunals

6.1 How are employment-related complaints dealt with?

The court of first instance, acting as labour judge, is competent to deal with labour disputes. In particular, it deals with disputes involving:

private employment agreements;

agency agreements;

other collaboration agreements resulting in the provision of continuous and coordinated work, mainly of a personal nature, even if not of a subordinate nature; and

the labour relations of employees of public bodies (not referred to another court).

Labour proceedings have special characteristics and are inspired by the following principles:

orality;

immediacy;

concentration; and

strong investigative powers.

The proceedings begin with the filing of a complaint. The defendant then files a defensive brief in response. At the first hearing, the judge interrogates the parties, attempts to reach a settlement and assesses the admission of evidence. Usually, another hearing is scheduled for this. Once the preliminary investigation phase (if any), has ended, the judge will summon the parties for discussion and will then decide on the case.

One of the main features of labour proceedings is the wide-ranging powers of investigation vested in the judge, who may:

admit any means of proof;

request written and oral information;

arrange access to the workplace; and

make even those who are incapable testify.

At the end of the hearing, the judge will pronounce judgment by reading out the order at the hearing, as well as the reasons in fact and in law for the decision. The first-instance judgment can be appealed before the competent court of appeal within six months of publication (or within 30 days of notification); while the second-instance judgment can be appealed before the Court of Cassation within six months of publication (or within 60 days of notification).

6.2 What are the procedures and timeframes for employment-related tribunals actions?

Once the claimant has lodged its claim, the labour court will schedule the first hearing date, to take place within the next 60 days. The defendant may file a defensive brief no later than 10 days before such date.

The parties must personally attend the first hearing, at which the labour court may examine them and will try to settle the case.

The labour court will orally issue judgment at the first hearing, unless it intends to appoint an expert or examine witnesses (who will be examined at the first hearing or in an additional hearing to be scheduled in the next 10 days).

In breach of the general rules on the burden of proof in regular civil proceedings, the labour court is ex officio entitled to:

order the taking of any evidence, even in breach of regulations set forth under the law;

require the provision of written or oral information to trade unions;

order access to the workplace; and

examine witnesses who are prevented from examination according to the law.

First-instance judgments may be challenged before the Labour Court of Appeal, whose judgments in turn may be challenged before the Supreme Court.

An accelerated procedure applies with respect to employment-related litigation in which the employee claims that his or her dismissal is null and void, and/or – where the employee was hired before 7 March 2015 – the unlawfulness of the termination by the employer.

7 Trends and predictions

7.1 How would you describe the current employment landscape and prevailing trends in your jurisdiction? Are any new developments anticipated in the next 12 months, including any proposed legislative reforms?

The gig economy has presented new questions relating to labour law, which have only recently been answered.

The origins of ‘classic' Italian labour law date back to the 1960s and 1970s. It is naturally and historically founded on the definitions of autonomy and subordination: the scheme was the factory; the market was Fordist. Today, things have changed and the boundary between the two categories has become increasingly blurred (and in some cases has disappeared altogether). ‘Hetero-direction', which is the main focus of Italian labour law, is no longer to be found on the assembly line, but now takes the form of increasingly weak powers of control in the face of increasingly ‘agile' jobs. The rules must thus be adapted to reflect these new socio-economic phenomena.

In fact, "Hetero-direction" implies supervision, directives, and control by the top management, as established by the Court of Cassation in its Judgment no. 3640 of 13th February 2020. With reference to a professional who would be entrusted with managerial tasks, it stated that anyone subject to "even a mild or lesser form of supervision and control by the employer, as well as to coordination of the work, according to the company's organizational structure" was to be deemed employed under subordinate work agreement, since "hetero-direction, even if interpreted reasonably with regard to intellectual work, is a decisive criterion for distinguishing the subordinate nature of the employment from a service provided by the professional as free-lance " with reference to Article 2094 of the Italian Civil Code.

Understandably, the COVID-19 pandemic has also had a major impact on labour principles, and on the delicate balance between employers' requirements and workers' rights. In this regard, technological innovations in the workplace have evolved from opportunity to necessity.

This is the direction that the latest legislative actions seem to have taken. No structural reforms are currently underway (except perhaps in the field of social security); but it is both probable and desirable that action will soon be taken to regulate today's digitised, agile and essentially more modern working practices.

8 Tips and traps

8.1 What are your top tips for navigating the employment regime and what potential sticking points would you highlight?

Italian labour law is particularly complex, because it is based on different regulatory levels (laws, collective agreements, individual agreements) whose relationships are complicated and often unclear.

The primary tip is therefore to pay attention to the source of the rights under discussion and never limit oneself to what has been laid down by the national legislature alone, because this may not – or not entirely – apply to the case under analysis.

It is also necessary to take care when entering into contracts other than open-ended, full-time contracts: each ‘non-ordinary' contract has its own peculiarities and, above all, its own system of sanctions in case of violation of the requirements set out by law.

When it comes to open-ended contracts, their termination is burdensome on the employer, who should consider the risks related to this possibility. In fact, the termination may unexpectedly be found unlawful, and the heavy penalties ordered by the Court may still include the employee's reinstatement and the payment to him or her of all wages accruing in the meantime.

Co-Authored by: Cesare Mussi, Tommaso Maisano and Roberta Villani

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.