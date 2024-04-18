self

In Italy, as in every other country in the world without exception, there is a gender pay gap. Access to the labour market is the starting point, but during employment, women face all kinds of barriers to progress. How can employers address this evidently unfair situation? Sophie Maes from our Belgian firm discusses the issues with the new Chair of our Expert Group on Diversity & Inclusion, Aldo Palumbo, partner in our Italian law firm.

