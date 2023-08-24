The pandemic provoked the governments of many countries to think seriously about the mental health of employees, particularly those working remotely – and the trend is continuing. In this episode, we talk to Stefano de Luca Tamajo from our Italian firm about a survey we have just completed on how disconnection rights are developing and what kind of rules are being put in place.
Discover our 'right to disconnect' map here.
If you'd like to contact Stefano de Luca Tamajo, click here for his details. Our host, Deborah Ishihara, can be found here .
Talking Work is a podcast by Ius Laboris, the leading legal alliance in employment law – www.iuslaboris.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.