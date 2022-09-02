ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

FIRST AID KIT FOR EMPLOYERS

11 Steps to keep in mind in the wake of a serious work accident

When a serious work accident occurs, there are certain steps you can take to help reduce the harm and smooth what will - inevitably - be a distressing process. It's a good idea to be aware of these before something happens, so you can make sure you have the right procedures in place. Some of these are common sense, others less obvious. Take a look at the basic steps on the left below. Countries that participated in our survey and wanted to comment on a particular step, do so on the right hand side, to provide you with country-specific information.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.