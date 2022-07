ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Worldwide

Sailing Close To The Wind: ‘Without Prejudice' And The Thresholds Of ‘Unambiguous Impropriety' Reed Smith (Worldwide) The outcome of Swiss Re Corporate Solutions v Sommer [2022] EAT 78, (which we reported in this month's newsletter) provides an interesting illustration of the scope...

Employment Tribunal Claims Relating To Workplace Banter On The Rise RWK Goodman A recent piece of research reported in the Telegraph and Financial Times found that UK employment tribunal cases relating to workplace "banter" rose by 45 percent last year.

ESG And External Whistleblowing - The Perfect Fit Safecall There is a growing recognition that businesses and organisations can and indeed should have a moral dimension to their decision making.

Cost Of Living Crisis: The Government Should Increase Mileage Rates For Employees Hillier Hopkins Our tax experts have called upon the government to make changes on their mileage rates for employees who use their car for business travel.

Guarding Against The Go-between – Make Sure Your Terms With Staffing Intermediaries Are Suitable Lewis Silkin Use of staffing intermediaries has increased greatly since the reforms to IR35. We explain why it's important for end-user organisations to ensure the terms they agree with intermediaries are fit for purpose and protect their interests.