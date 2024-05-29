Being Clear About Pay (Video)

The EU Pay Transparency Directive introduces the principle of equal pay for work of equal value, in part as a way to bridge the gender pay gap that is still entrenched throughout the EU – even decades after many countries introduced equal pay legislation. José Carlos Wahle of our Brazilian firm takes a moment to chat about the issue with the Chair of our Expert Group on Pay & Benefits, Emanuela Nespoli.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.