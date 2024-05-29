Being Clear About Pay (Video)

The EU Pay Transparency Directive introduces the principle of equal pay for work of equal value, in part as a way to bridge the gender pay gap that is still entrenched throughout the EU...

The EU Pay Transparency Directive introduces the principle of equal pay for work of equal value, in part as a way to bridge the gender pay gap that is still entrenched throughout the EU – even decades after many countries introduced equal pay legislation. José Carlos Wahle of our Brazilian firm takes a moment to chat about the issue with the Chair of our Expert Group on Pay & Benefits, Emanuela Nespoli.

